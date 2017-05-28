WE ARE ALL NEOCONOMIST NOW:





Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that the selective tax will be implemented from June 10 and the value-added tax (VAT) from January 1.





The announcement was made by the General Authority of Zakat and Tax based on a decision taken by the General Secretariat of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on May 23.





The selective taxes that will be implemented by all Gulf countries target several items, including tobacco products and power drink by 100 percent and fizzy drinks by 50 percent.



