May 28, 2017
WE ARE ALL NEOCONOMIST NOW:
Selective tax from June 10 (Abdul Rahman Al-Misbahi, 5/28/17, Saudi Gazette)
They know not what they do--there is no representation without taxation.Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that the selective tax will be implemented from June 10 and the value-added tax (VAT) from January 1.The announcement was made by the General Authority of Zakat and Tax based on a decision taken by the General Secretariat of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on May 23.The selective taxes that will be implemented by all Gulf countries target several items, including tobacco products and power drink by 100 percent and fizzy drinks by 50 percent.
