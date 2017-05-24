WE ARE ALL NEOCONOMIST NOW:

In an overview of the president's goals for a major infrastructure reform package, the Trump administration proposes incentives for creative solutions to limit traffic -- including so-called congestion pricing, which former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg failed to pass as a solution for traffic issues in Manhattan. His plan called for an $8 toll for cars to drive in Manhattan south of 86th Street.





The Trump approach to infrastructure would also allow far greater leeway for states to add tolls to interstate highways. Permitting new tolls would mean streams of revenue from the use of existing highways. It's those streams of revenue that the administration and its advisers on infrastructure say will be needed to get private investors to fund highway renewal and rebuilding projects.