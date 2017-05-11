May 11, 2017
WE ARE ALL NEOCONOMIST NOW:
To Raise Gas Tax, South Carolina Lawmakers Override Governor (Cassie Cope, 5/11/17, Governing)
A proposal to raise the S.C. gas tax will become law after the Legislature Wednesday overrode Gov. Henry McMaster's veto.The proposal, which takes effect July 1, will raise the state's gas tax by two cents a year for six years, a total of 12 cents. The bill also will hike other driving fees to raise money to repair the state's crumbling roads.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 11, 2017 9:05 AM