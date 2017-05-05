May 5, 2017
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:
Octopuses can defy their genetic instructions - and it's slowed down their evolution (Luke Dunning, 5/05/17, The Conversation )
Are octopuses so clever because they ignore their genetic programming? Research has shown that octopuses and other cephalopods edit the messages sent from their DNA instead of following them almost exactly like most living things usually do. The ConversationPreviously, scientists thought this process of molecular Chinese whispers was largely insignificant in animal evolution. But a new study published in the journal Cell shows this is certainly not true for these tentacled ocean dwellers.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 5, 2017 6:09 AM