May 30, 2017

WAS ANYTHING IN THE DOSSIER WRONG?:

Sources: Russians discussed potentially 'derogatory' information about Trump and associates during campaign (Pamela Brown, Jim Sciutto and Dana Bash, 5/30/17, CNN)

Russian government officials discussed having potentially "derogatory" information about then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and some of his top aides in conversations intercepted by US intelligence during the 2016 election, according to two former intelligence officials and a congressional source.


