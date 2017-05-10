May 10, 2017
WAIT, HOW DOES THIS TAKE THE SPOTLIGHT OFF THE RUSSIA CORRUPTION?:
Before James Comey's Dismissal, a Growing Frustration at White House -- "Comey was too eager to step in front of TV cameras." -- "He's become more famous than me." (Rebecca Ballhaus, Michael C. Bender and Del Quentin Wilber, 5/09/17, The Wall Street Journal)
The more James Comey showed up on television discussing the FBI's investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, the more the White House bristled, according to aides to President Donald Trump.Frustration was growing among top associates of the president that Mr. Comey, in a series of appearances before a Senate panel, wouldn't publicly tamp down questions about possible collusion with Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race. A person with knowledge of recent conversations said they wanted Mr. Comey to "say those three little words: 'There's no ties.'"In the months before his decision to dismiss Mr. Comey as head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mr. Trump grew unhappy that the media spotlight kept shining on the director.
