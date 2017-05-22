May 22, 2017
UNITING THE WORLD:
'People Here Think Trump Is a Laughingstock' (SUSAN B. GLASSER May 19, 2017, Politico)
"People are less worried than they were six weeks ago, less afraid," a senior German government official with extensive experience in the United States told me. "Now they see the clownish nature." Or, as another German said on the sidelines of a meeting here devoted to taking stock of 70 years of U.S.-German relations, "People here think Trump is a laughingstock."
