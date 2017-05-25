UNCLE CHARLIE:





The Astros soared to the best start in franchise history (29-15) by throwing 14.1% curveballs, a regimen exceeded only by the White Sox (16.6) and the Red Sox (14.6) and Indians (14.2%). Houston ranks next to last in percentage of fastballs thrown (47.3). "I joke with the guys that the four-seam fastball is a dying pitch," McCullers says.





He's only half-joking. Even though velocity keeps increasing (the average fastball velocity, now at 92.7 mph, is up for a seventh straight year), the number of fastballs keeps declining. Since 2002, when Pitch F/X technology began capturing pitch data, the percentage of fastballs has declined from 64.4% to 55.4%. Houston is one of four clubs to turn conventional pitching wisdom on its ear by throwing fastballs with a minority of its pitches.





The Astros, who led the majors in curveball usage last year, have built a rotation around ace Dallas Keuchel, whose 79-mph slider acts like a short curveball, and curveball specialists McCullers, Charlie Morton, Mike Fiers and the injured Collin McHugh. Their success follows on the heels of a 2016 season in which major league pitchers threw about 9,000 more curveballs than in '15, and the pennant-winning Indians relied heavily on curves in their postseason run.









"It's easier these days to find guys with good fastballs, because there are a lot of guys who throw in the mid-90s and high 90s," says Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow. "But finding a guy who can actually spin a ball, it's a skill teams are looking for more now because it's a differentiating factor. If you can find a guy that can throw hard and spin a ball, that usually bodes well."





Said one NL general manager, "Three teams have become big, big believers in the combination of high fastballs and curveballs: the Astros, Dodgers and Rays. Those teams are heavy into analytics. The game is changing away from the sinker/cutter/slider guys." [...]