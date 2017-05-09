TURNING AWAY DRED SCOTT:





Among the new "charging practices" that Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced earlier this month--ostensibly to help establish lawfulness in our immigration system--is the prosecution of individuals aiding or assisting criminal aliens entering the United States. Despite what the administration wants Americans to believe, the law is not new, although prioritized enforcement of the policy is.

In fact, there is no reason these laws need prioritization, since they are well-known and regularly used. Publicizing enforcement of the laws serves mainly to chill the behavior of Americans, and to isolate their undocumented neighbors, family members, and fellow community members.





One of the illegals on our geoseismic crew was a 17-year old kid who drove a red Dodge Charger with horse head decals on the doors. Suffice it to say, he had no license and no insurance. We convinced him he needed to at least be a little more subtle and we made him room with us. When the crew changed locations--distances up to 8 hours--one of us would drive the car. We once did the math and figured out that 40% of the vehicles in our convoy were being driven by either an illegal or a native with a suspended license for DUI.





Our buddies on a crew closer to the border would sneak the illegals on their crew over the border when they had days off and visited the whorehouses in Nuevo Laredo.





And every time we got paid they'd show us the federal withholding on their checks....



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 9, 2017 4:33 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd