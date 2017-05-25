TRYING TO STOP AN INVESTIGATION MAY APPEAR TO BE TRYING TO STOP

May 25, 2017
Reince Priebus Sweating Secret Comey Memos, White House Sources Say : White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is nervous about what could be in store for him if the former FBI director reveals more details of his secret memos. (BETSY WOODRUFF, LACHLAN MARKAY,ASAWIN SUEBSAENG, 05.24.17, Daily Beast)
In late February--long before Trump fired Comey over the "this Russia thing"--Priebus had reportedly already acted on the president's behalf in trying to use the FBI to quash the Trump-Russia news.
According to CNN, Priebus asked Comey and his then-top deputy, Andrew McCabe, on Feb. 15 to refute news reports about conversations between Trump campaign staff and Russian government officials. Comey and McCabe reportedly refused. The White House denied the story at the time.That conversation happened the day after President Trump reportedly asked Comey to dial back the bureau's investigation of retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump's ousted, and preferred, national security adviser. As first reported by The New York Times, the former FBI director subsequently documented that conversation in a memo that leaked last week.This week, The Washington Post reported Trump had been unsuccessful in persuading two of the most senior U.S. intelligence officials to publicly deny the existence of evidence linking his 2016 campaign to Russian efforts to undermine the American political process. Trump's request was made after Comey informed the House Intelligence Committee that the FBI was investigating.Senior Trump aides recounted to The Daily Beast the shockwaves and "sustained panic," as one official described it, that news of the initial Comey memo sent through the administration and Trump's political inner circle. Along with the chaos and continued frustrations that came with attempting to manage the fallout, there was an immediate unease expressed by senior staffers, including Priebus, that more damning memos could be revealed in the coming weeks, if not days.These officials spoke on the condition of anonymity so as to speak freely.
