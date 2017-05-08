TRUE NORTH:

[T]wo members of his party -- Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado -- have come up with a vastly more elegant solution to help the country meet its future labor needs. (Sen. John McCain has signed on as a cosponsor, too.) There are no walls involved -- just a plan to let states set up their own guest worker programs.





Besides being inherently sound, the great upside of this approach is that it would sidestep the messy politics in Washington that have long made sensible immigration reform well nigh impossible. And we know that it works: It already does in Canada.