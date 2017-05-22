TOO REPUBLICAN:

A neoliberal who's cozy with the monied elites of Wall Street and Silicon Valley, he's distrusted by many on the left. "He's a non-starter right now," Markos Moulitsas, founder of the influential liberal website Daily Kos, told me. "He hasn't proven his ability to distance himself from the Wall Street and Big Pharma interests that have basically been the bedrock of his support." [...]





There's also the problem of Brooker's brand, which is perhaps best described as positivity politics: He embraces bipartisanship, and refuses to vilify his political opponents. His warm and generous spirit would be welcome under normal political circumstances, but his style has lost currency under a unified Republican government, as the Democratic base demands outright obstruction.