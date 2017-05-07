THEY HAVE TO BE LUCKY EVERY DAY...:

The leader of Islamic State in Afghanistan was killed in a joint Afghan-U.S. operation last month in the eastern province of Nangarhar, officials from the two countries said on May 7.





Abdul Hasib, who was appointed last year following the death of his predecessor Hafiz Saeed in a U.S drone strike, was killed in a raid by 50 U.S. Special Forces and 40 Afghan commandos, according to a joint statement by U.S. and Afghan armed forces.