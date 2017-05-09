THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:

Stradivarius violins - made in the 17th and 18th centuries by the Stradivari family in Italy - are regarded by many as sounding better than any others, especially instruments made in modern times.





But research published in the US journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) might have finally consigned that pre-eminence to the realm of myth.





Testing led by Claudia Fritz from the Pierre & Marie Curie University in Paris concludes robustly that concert-goers far prefer the volume and tone of new violins. [...]





The finding harmonises with the research published by Fritz and colleagues in 2014. In a blind listening experiment, professional violinists asked to distinguish between Stradivari and modern instruments were unable to do so at a rate better than chance.