THERE ARE NO BAKERS OR KISSINGERS THERE:

Good news, beginners: A Bannon quote is pretty easy to spot. When he's on the record, Trump's bellicose chief strategist speaks in jargon befitting a student of ancient martial historians and fascist philosophers. He has vowed to fight for "the deconstruction of the administrative state." He has invoked "Judeo-Christian values" as the answer to a "metastasizing" "Islamic fascist" movement.





When Trump removed Bannon from the National Security Council in early April, Rosie Gray at the Atlantic reported that "a senior White House official cast the move as not a demotion for Bannon," but as a strategic rearrangement of key pieces on the administration's chess board. Bannon's role on the committee, this source continued, was to "de-operationalize" the changes wrought by former National Security Adviser Susan Rice. "Job done," the source told Gray.





Sussing out that this "senior White House official" was Bannon himself would have been easy even if the Washington Post hadn't lifted the veil of anonymity hours later. One tell was that the quote advanced a narrative favorable to Bannon, a guy who is not, shall we say, well-liked. The bigger signal was the source's use of a conspiratorial, faux-intellectual, mostly nonsensical word. Reince Priebus has never de-operationalized anything in his life.





Likewise, consider the line "You'll see the setting of the predicate," uttered anonymously to the New Yorker's Ryan Lizza before the House Intelligence Committee held its first public hearing on Russian intervention in the election. The statement is confusing and arcane as a piece of rhetoric. It also presumes there's some kind of deep tactical framework for what should be a straightforward procedure. That sounds a lot like Bannon.