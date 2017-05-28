THE WHOLE MOB SHOULD STAY OFF SOCIAL MEDIA:

Since their wedding in 2009, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have amassed a formidable collection of contemporary art. The walls of the couple's $4 million Park Avenue condo are filled with works by both blue-chip and emerging artists, including Alex Israel, Dan Colen, Nate Lowman, Alex Da Corte, and David Ostrowski. Ivanka Trump has regularly showcased the collection on Instagram, posing in front of the artwork in posts tied to her business.





Yet in required financial disclosures, Kushner, a senior advisor and son-in-law to President Trump, failed to report the couple's art collection. (Trump, who also holds an unpaid title in her father's administration, is considered covered by Kushner's disclosures because they are married.)





The omission stands in contrast to disclosures from other senior members of the Trump administration. In recent months, Trump's top cabinet picks have revealed considerable art holdings as part of required financial disclosures. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross disclosed an art collection worth at least $50 million. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin revealed his stake in a $14.7 million Willem de Kooning painting, plus other artworks.





Responding to an inquiry about the collection's exclusion from Kushner's financial disclosures, a lawyer advising Kushner told artnet News that the art holdings would be added to a new version of his disclosure form.