May 3, 2017
THE WAR ON SCIENCE:
Netflix Edits 'Bill Nye' Episode to Remove Segment Saying Chromosomes Determine Gender (Alex Griswold, May 3, 2017, Free Beacon)
When uploaded to Netflix, an episode of the educational children's show "Bill Nye the Science Guy" cut out a segment saying that chromosomes determine one's gender.In the original episode, titled "Probability," a young woman told viewers, "I'm a girl. Could have just as easily been a boy, though, because the probability of becoming a girl is always 1 in 2.""See, inside each of our cells are these things called chromosomes, and they control whether we become a boy or a girl, " the young woman continued. "See, there are only two possibilities: XX, a girl, or XY, a boy."But in the version of the episode uploaded to Netflix, the segment has been cut entirely.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 3, 2017 6:38 PM