May 26, 2017
THE WAHHABI TO WHOM DONALD JUST PLEDGED FEALTY?:
2017-22-05_Ansor Declaration on Humanitarian Islam : World's Largest Muslim Youth Organization Publishes Road Map to Address "Rapidly Metastasizing Crisis in the Islamic World" (Bayt Ar Ramah)
The two-day event concluded with the proclamation of Gerakan Pemuda Ansor's Declaration onHumanitarian Islam, an 8,000 word analysis of the rapidly escalating crisis within the Islamic world,including the role of orthodox Islamic teachings--"weaponized" by state and non-state actors--inprecipitating this crisis, and a detailed road map that calls for "a serious, long-term socio-cultural,political, religious and educational campaign to transform Muslims' understanding of their religiousobligations, and the very nature of Islamic orthodoxy."In the words of Ansor Chairman H. Yaqut Qoumas, which also appear in the Declaration: "No progresscan be made towards neutralizing a threat, unless it is understood and identified. It is false andcounterproductive to claim that the actions of al-Qaeda, ISIS, Boko Haram and other such groups havenothing to do with Islam, or merely represent a perversion of Islamic teachings. They are, in fact,outgrowths of Wahhabism and other fundamentalist streams of Sunni Islam..." The Declaration goes onto state, "For more than fifty years, Saudi Arabia has systematically propagated a supremacist,ultraconservative interpretation of Islam among Sunni Muslim populations worldwide... [Legitimate]Saudi opposition to Iran[ian], ISIS and al-Qaeda [supremacism] does not and should not absolve it fromresponsibility for promoting the very ideology that underlies and animates Sunni extremism and terror..."Muslims face a choice between starkly different visions of the future. Will they strive to recreate thelong-lost ideal of religious, political and territorial unity beneath the banner of a Caliphate--and thusseek to restore Islamic supremacy--as reflected in their communal memory and still firmly entrenchedwithin the prevailing corpus, and worldview, of orthodox, authoritative Islam? Or will they strive todevelop a new religious sensibility that reflects the actual circumstances of our modern civilization, andcontributes to the emergence of a truly just and harmonious world order, founded upon respect for theequal dignity and rights of every human being?"
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 26, 2017 5:27 PM