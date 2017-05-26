May 26, 2017

THE WAHHABI TO WHOM DONALD JUST PLEDGED FEALTY?:

2017-22-05_Ansor Declaration on Humanitarian Islam : World's Largest Muslim Youth Organization Publishes Road Map to Address "Rapidly Metastasizing Crisis in the Islamic World" (Bayt Ar Ramah)

The two-day event concluded with the proclamation of Gerakan Pemuda Ansor's Declaration on
Humanitarian Islam, an 8,000 word analysis of the rapidly escalating crisis within the Islamic world,
including the role of orthodox Islamic teachings--"weaponized" by state and non-state actors--in
precipitating this crisis, and a detailed road map that calls for "a serious, long-term socio-cultural,
political, religious and educational campaign to transform Muslims' understanding of their religious
obligations, and the very nature of Islamic orthodoxy."

In the words of Ansor Chairman H. Yaqut Qoumas, which also appear in the Declaration: "No progress
can be made towards neutralizing a threat, unless it is understood and identified. It is false and
counterproductive to claim that the actions of al-Qaeda, ISIS, Boko Haram and other such groups have
nothing to do with Islam, or merely represent a perversion of Islamic teachings. They are, in fact,
outgrowths of Wahhabism and other fundamentalist streams of Sunni Islam..." The Declaration goes on
to state, "For more than fifty years, Saudi Arabia has systematically propagated a supremacist,
ultraconservative interpretation of Islam among Sunni Muslim populations worldwide... [Legitimate]
Saudi opposition to Iran[ian], ISIS and al-Qaeda [supremacism] does not and should not absolve it from
responsibility for promoting the very ideology that underlies and animates Sunni extremism and terror...

"Muslims face a choice between starkly different visions of the future. Will they strive to recreate the
long-lost ideal of religious, political and territorial unity beneath the banner of a Caliphate--and thus
seek to restore Islamic supremacy--as reflected in their communal memory and still firmly entrenched
within the prevailing corpus, and worldview, of orthodox, authoritative Islam? Or will they strive to
develop a new religious sensibility that reflects the actual circumstances of our modern civilization, and
contributes to the emergence of a truly just and harmonious world order, founded upon respect for the
equal dignity and rights of every human being?"

Posted by at May 26, 2017 5:27 PM

  

« THERE WAS NO BUBBLE: | Main | MY WORK HERE IS DONE; GOLIATH NEVER STOOD A CHANCE: »