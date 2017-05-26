THE WAHHABI TO WHOM DONALD JUST PLEDGED FEALTY?:

The two-day event concluded with the proclamation of Gerakan Pemuda Ansor's Declaration on

Humanitarian Islam, an 8,000 word analysis of the rapidly escalating crisis within the Islamic world,

including the role of orthodox Islamic teachings--"weaponized" by state and non-state actors--in

precipitating this crisis, and a detailed road map that calls for "a serious, long-term socio-cultural,

political, religious and educational campaign to transform Muslims' understanding of their religious

obligations, and the very nature of Islamic orthodoxy."





In the words of Ansor Chairman H. Yaqut Qoumas, which also appear in the Declaration: "No progress

can be made towards neutralizing a threat, unless it is understood and identified. It is false and

counterproductive to claim that the actions of al-Qaeda, ISIS, Boko Haram and other such groups have

nothing to do with Islam, or merely represent a perversion of Islamic teachings. They are, in fact,

outgrowths of Wahhabism and other fundamentalist streams of Sunni Islam..." The Declaration goes on

to state, "For more than fifty years, Saudi Arabia has systematically propagated a supremacist,

ultraconservative interpretation of Islam among Sunni Muslim populations worldwide... [Legitimate]

Saudi opposition to Iran[ian], ISIS and al-Qaeda [supremacism] does not and should not absolve it from

responsibility for promoting the very ideology that underlies and animates Sunni extremism and terror...





"Muslims face a choice between starkly different visions of the future. Will they strive to recreate the

long-lost ideal of religious, political and territorial unity beneath the banner of a Caliphate--and thus

seek to restore Islamic supremacy--as reflected in their communal memory and still firmly entrenched

within the prevailing corpus, and worldview, of orthodox, authoritative Islam? Or will they strive to

develop a new religious sensibility that reflects the actual circumstances of our modern civilization, and

contributes to the emergence of a truly just and harmonious world order, founded upon respect for the

equal dignity and rights of every human being?"