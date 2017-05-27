May 27, 2017
THE UR AND THE ART OF WAR:
ISIL: Target Russia : Thousands of ISIL fighters are training in the mountains of Afghanistan, plotting an attack on the Kremlin. (Al Jazeera, 27 May 2017)
Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) have always considered "the West" - and the United States in particular - the ultimate enemy.But following President Vladimir Putin's policy of military involvement in Syria, Russia may have taken its place as ISIL's main target.At the moment ISIL's rage is directed at Bashar al-Assad and Putin.They are the main enemies of ISIL because Russia has smashed ISIL in Syria and the same in Iraq. They will do anything to get their revenge on Russia.Ahmad Saeedi, Dawat University, KabulThousands of ISIL fighters from Syria, Iraq and elsewhere are regrouping in the virtually impregnable mountains of Afghanistan, plotting revenge against the Kremlin.ISIL's high command have given orders to target Russian cities, with thousands of trained fighters ready to act at any time.Most recently, a lone terrorist on the metro in St Petersburg demonstrated the vulnerability of any modern city. On a moving train, in the middle of the day, a young Uzbek man with Russian citizenship detonated a bomb made with TNT and packed with shrapnel. Dozens were hurt and 15 killed. The bomber was later reported in the Russian media to have been in Syria with ISIL in 2014.
If it had been intentional, luring Putin into Syria would go down as one of the more brilliant masterstrokes in strategic history.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 27, 2017 8:37 AM