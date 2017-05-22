THE TRUMPIES ARE JEALOUS:

Ross explains that the most impressive aspect of the visit is that "[t]here was not a single hint of a protester anywhere there the whole time we were there. Not one guy with a bad placard." After being gently reminded that Saudi Arabia does not permit protest or dissent, which makes its absence meaningless as a measure of public sentiment, Ross simply continues as if that fact does not matter, and the display he witnessed must be an authentic representation of public opinion in the country: "In theory, that could be true, but boy there was certainly no sign of it. There was not a single effort at an incursion, there wasn't anything. The mood was a genuinely good mood."





It's worth noting that protest is not merely a mildly discouraged activity in Saudi Arabia. It's a capital crime. One recent protester has been sentenced to death by crucifixion and beheading. That kind of tough-on-crime policy might help explain the "genuinely good mood" Ross enjoyed.