THE TIES THAT BIND:

When Attorney General Jeff Sessions applied for his security clearance, he neglected to share meetings he'd had in 2016 with Russian officials, the Justice Department told CNN on Wednesday.





The SF-86 form requires that a person list "any contact" they or their family had with a "foreign government" or its "representatives" over the last seven years, officials told CNN, and Sessions, who met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at least two times in 2016, did not mention these encounters.