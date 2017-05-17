THE PREMISE OF THIS COLUMN IS COMPLETELY FALSE....:

Observing this White House in action is sometimes like watching a horror movie. The "good guys" (and yes, there are a few) keep falling through trap doors. National security adviser H.R. McMaster, whose credibility is precious, struggled Tuesday to defend Trump's actions in disclosing terrorism information as "wholly appropriate." He said the president hadn't even been aware of what country had provided the terrorism information. Israel, reportedly the source country, issued a statement endorsing its "intelligence-sharing relationship" with Trump.





If there's no problem here, why did Tom Bossert, assistant to the president for homeland security, call the directors of the CIA and NSA to warn them about what the president had told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak? [...]



