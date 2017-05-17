May 17, 2017
THE PREMISE OF THIS COLUMN IS COMPLETELY FALSE....:
Trump's presidency is beginning to unravel (David Ignatius, May 16, 2017, Washington Post)
Observing this White House in action is sometimes like watching a horror movie. The "good guys" (and yes, there are a few) keep falling through trap doors. National security adviser H.R. McMaster, whose credibility is precious, struggled Tuesday to defend Trump's actions in disclosing terrorism information as "wholly appropriate." He said the president hadn't even been aware of what country had provided the terrorism information. Israel, reportedly the source country, issued a statement endorsing its "intelligence-sharing relationship" with Trump.If there's no problem here, why did Tom Bossert, assistant to the president for homeland security, call the directors of the CIA and NSA to warn them about what the president had told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak? [...]Trump is a daily reminder of why presidents need protocols and talking points. When someone as inexperienced and impulsive as Trump tries to wing it, the result is chaos or worse. The Lawfare blog, one of the most fair-minded chroniclers of national security issues, reviewed the string of Trump's recent actions involving intelligence and asked whether he was violating his oath to "faithfully execute the Office of President." That's a polite way of asking whether he should be impeached.The threat to Trump's presidency is deepening. His credibility is unraveling, with prominent Republicans now voicing concern about his erratic, impulsive decisions. Each new revelation builds the narrative of a man who has been trying to bully or cajole intelligence and law enforcement officials since his election. As one GOP veteran told me: "There are no guardrails for this president."
...it was never ravelled.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 17, 2017 12:56 PM