THE PRC IS DEMONIC:





A Chinese student has faced abuse from nationalists in China after she used her graduation address at a US university to celebrate "the fresh air of free speech".



Yang Shuping, a psychology and theatre graduate from Yunnan province, came to study at the University of Maryland five years ago, as a dramatic clampdown on civil society and academia began back home under Xi Jinping.





During the speech at her graduation ceremony on Sunday, Yang recalled her delight at the US's cleaner skies, saying "every breath was a delight", and having the freedom to speak out.





"I have learned [that] the right to freely express oneself is sacred in America ... I could even rate my professors online," she said. "My voice matters. Your voice matters. Our voices matter." [...]





Others accused Yang of denigrating China in online posts. "She has demonised China with the nonsense she has talked," one person wrote.







Posted by Orrin Judd at May 23, 2017 4:42 PM

Let a million flowers emigrate.

Tweet @brothersjudd