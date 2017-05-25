THE PERFECT METAPHOR FOR THE DONALD ERA:

Montana Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was charged with assault on Wednesday after he "body slammed" a Jewish reporter on the eve of a special election to fill the state's lone seat in the House of Representatives. [...]





According to the tape, the confrontation began as Jacobs tried to ask Gianforte if he supported a Republican healthcare overhaul bill after the Congressional Budget Office found the measure would cost 23 million Americans their medical insurance coverage by 2026.