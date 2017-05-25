May 25, 2017
THE PERFECT METAPHOR FOR THE DONALD ERA:
Jewish Reporter 'Body Slammed' By Raging Republican As Montana Votes For Congress (Justin Mitchell, May 25, 2017, The Forward)
Montana Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was charged with assault on Wednesday after he "body slammed" a Jewish reporter on the eve of a special election to fill the state's lone seat in the House of Representatives. [...]According to the tape, the confrontation began as Jacobs tried to ask Gianforte if he supported a Republican healthcare overhaul bill after the Congressional Budget Office found the measure would cost 23 million Americans their medical insurance coverage by 2026.
It's not as if you can defend Trumpcare intellectually. Wait'll they have to try and defend the budget....
