May 27, 2017
THE ONLY UNTAINTED:
At Odds With Trump, Nikki Haley Charts Her Own Foreign-Policy Path : Trump's U.N. envoy travels to Middle East to highlight needs of Syrian refugees while White House presses budget cuts that could harm them. (COLUM LYNCH, MAY 23, 2017, Foreign Policy)
While President Donald Trump basked in the pomp of state visits to Saudi Arabia and Israel, his U.N. envoy, Nikki Haley, chose a decidedly less glamorous itinerary for her own maiden Middle East trip: Visiting Syrian children in refugee camps in Jordan.The dueling images of America's president being decorated with a golden necklace by an Arab king and Haley high-fiving displaced Syrian schoolchildren couldn't have drawn a sharper contrast. And for Haley, that may be the point.Four months into her tenure as the envoy of a president she once denounced as reckless, Haley has carved out a distinct foreign-policy path, one that sees Russia unambiguously as an enemy, touts America's role as a human rights champion, and advocates for continued U.S. leadership on the humanitarian front.While it may be too early to discern a Haley foreign-policy doctrine, the former South Carolina governor has been building a strikingly independent political brand that distinguishes her from a White House that has veered from one crisis to the next while showing little regard for human rights or the plight of the poor.In many important ways, her foreign-policy views hew more toward those of Republican Party stalwarts -- like Senators Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the chairman of the appropriations subcommittee that funds the State Department and international organization -- than to the president's.
