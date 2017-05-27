THE ONLY UNTAINTED:

While President Donald Trump basked in the pomp of state visits to Saudi Arabia and Israel, his U.N. envoy, Nikki Haley, chose a decidedly less glamorous itinerary for her own maiden Middle East trip: Visiting Syrian children in refugee camps in Jordan.





The dueling images of America's president being decorated with a golden necklace by an Arab king and Haley high-fiving displaced Syrian schoolchildren couldn't have drawn a sharper contrast. And for Haley, that may be the point.





Four months into her tenure as the envoy of a president she once denounced as reckless, Haley has carved out a distinct foreign-policy path, one that sees Russia unambiguously as an enemy, touts America's role as a human rights champion, and advocates for continued U.S. leadership on the humanitarian front.





While it may be too early to discern a Haley foreign-policy doctrine, the former South Carolina governor has been building a strikingly independent political brand that distinguishes her from a White House that has veered from one crisis to the next while showing little regard for human rights or the plight of the poor.





In many important ways, her foreign-policy views hew more toward those of Republican Party stalwarts -- like Senators Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the chairman of the appropriations subcommittee that funds the State Department and international organization -- than to the president's.