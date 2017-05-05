THE MOST IMPORTANT REASON IS #5:

[T]here are four reasons to believe that Rouhani has the upper hand in the foreign policy debate.





First, he has a clear foreign policy vision and agenda. While this can make a clear shot out of him for his critics, it affords him a robust attitude and rhetoric during the campaigning, including the important presidential debates.





Second, a good part of the foreign policy shortcomings under Rouhani go beyond his administration's wishes. Trump's election and Saudi Arabia's aggressive posture would arguably have troubled any Iranian government's policy in the same way, and Rouhani has shown repeatedly that he can use this point effectively.





Third, criticism of the JCPOA and Rouhani's regional policy has reached exhausting levels over the past two years, and at this point, it is far-fetched to believe that his critics will be able to come up with new and appealing arguments that the administration has not already answered.





Fourth, Rouhani's personality and rhetorical capabilities impact voters. His key sentences, such as "foreign policy should serve the economy" and that "the JCPOA has freed us," have been very effective in terms of impacting voter sentiment. This capability will come to his aid during campaigning, and especially the debates.