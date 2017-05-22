May 22, 2017
THE MIGHTY RUSSIAN WAR MACHINE:
End of the affair: Montenegro jilts Russia by joining NATO (Ivana Sekularac, 5/22/17, Reuters)
Tiny Montenegro will take a huge step towards integrating with the West when it becomes the 29th member of NATO this week, but it risks paying a heavy price for spurning Russia.For nearly a decade after Montenegro split from Serbia in 2006, Moscow cultivated close ties with the former Yugoslav republic, and money poured in from Russian investors and tourists.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 22, 2017 5:28 AM