May 9, 2017
THE MIGHTY RUSSIAN WAR MACHINE:
Sinking of the Liman Undermines Russia's Sea Power Credentials (Ridvan Bari Urcosta, May 4, 2017, Eurasia Daily Monitor)
While operating in Black Sea waters near the mouth of the Bosporus, on April 27, the Russian naval reconnaissance vessel Liman sank after colliding with the Youzarsif, a Togo-flagged livestock freighter. The incident did tremendous damage to Russia's self-promoted image as a global sea power, particularly when looked at in the context of two other important events that occurred only a week before.
