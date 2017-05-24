May 24, 2017
THE KEY TO HEALTH REFORM IS REDUCING CONSUMPTION:
Is Preventive Care Worth the Cost? Evidence from Mandatory Checkups in Japan (Toshiaki Iizuka, Katsuhiko Nishiyama, Brian Chen, Karen Eggleston, May 2017, NBER Working Paper No. 23413)
[W]e find no evidence that additional care is cost effective. For the "borderline type" ("pre-diabetes") threshold for diabetes, medical care utilization increases but neither physical measures nor predicted risks of mortality or serious complications improve. For efficient use of medical resources, cost effectiveness of preventive care must be carefully examined.
