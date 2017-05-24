May 24, 2017
THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING BUBBLE:
As Trump Unravels, So Do Fox's Ratings (Eric Boehlert, May 24, 2017, MediaMatters)
In a development that has sparked murmurs throughout the cable news business, Fox News in recent weeks has regularly finished in last place among advertising-friendly viewers between the ages of 25 and 54, or "demo" viewers, as they're known in the industry. (In terms of total viewers, Fox News does better, thanks to its large stable of viewers over the age of 54.)"For first time this century, they aren't in first place," noted MSNBC's Joe Scarborough last week. "In fact, for the first time this century, they are in third place." Added CNN's Brian Stelter, "This is an extraordinary moment in the cable news race."And yes, a lot of this is President Donald Trump's fault.Ever since Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on May 9, which seemed to then unleash an unendingstream of breaking-news bombshells that rattled White House windows day after day, Fox News has seen its mighty ratings prowess threatened by MSNBC and CNN.
By trying to ignore Donald's train wreck, Fox is ceding the gory coverage to their rivals. Hard to see how that makes sense in the tabloid realm.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 24, 2017 7:01 AM