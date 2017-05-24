THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING BUBBLE:

In a development that has sparked murmurs throughout the cable news business, Fox News in recent weeks has regularly finished in last place among advertising-friendly viewers between the ages of 25 and 54, or "demo" viewers, as they're known in the industry. (In terms of total viewers, Fox News does better, thanks to its large stable of viewers over the age of 54.)





"For first time this century, they aren't in first place," noted MSNBC's Joe Scarborough last week. "In fact, for the first time this century, they are in third place." Added CNN's Brian Stelter, "This is an extraordinary moment in the cable news race."





And yes, a lot of this is President Donald Trump's fault.





Ever since Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on May 9, which seemed to then unleash an unendingstream of breaking-news bombshells that rattled White House windows day after day, Fox News has seen its mighty ratings prowess threatened by MSNBC and CNN.