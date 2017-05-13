May 13, 2017
THE EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
Ultra-Orthodox in Jerusalem burn effigy of Israeli soldier (TIMES OF ISRAEL, May 14, 2017)
Ultra-Orthodox revelers set fire to an effigy of an Israeli soldier Saturday night in the ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea She'arim, to cheers and claps from the audience. [...]The incident is the latest incident in which ultra-Orthodox Jews have attacked members of the community who join the Israeli military. The ultra-Orthodox have also held dozens of demonstrations to protest mandatory enlistment of religious Jews, following years in which they were allowed to avoid conscription.A religious IDF soldier was attacked last month by a mob of ultra-Orthodox Jews during a rally in support of two draft dodgers from their community who, at the end of a short furlough, were driven back to military prison in a white stretch limousine.
