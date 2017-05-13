THE EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

Ultra-Orthodox revelers set fire to an effigy of an Israeli soldier Saturday night in the ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea She'arim, to cheers and claps from the audience. [...]





The incident is the latest incident in which ultra-Orthodox Jews have attacked members of the community who join the Israeli military. The ultra-Orthodox have also held dozens of demonstrations to protest mandatory enlistment of religious Jews, following years in which they were allowed to avoid conscription.





A religious IDF soldier was attacked last month by a mob of ultra-Orthodox Jews during a rally in support of two draft dodgers from their community who, at the end of a short furlough, were driven back to military prison in a white stretch limousine.