THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

Profoundly connected to the Miltonic narrative is Scott's visual aesthetic. If David acts as the Byronic hero (Lord Byron himself is referenced in a manner oh-so-full of implications), the Lucifer-archetype so lauded by the Romantics, then the dark and jagged beauty of the mountainous planet on which the colonists land is the manifested definition of the Sublime: "Whatever is fitted in any sort to excite the ideas of pain, and danger, that is to say, whatever is in any sort terrible, or is conversant about terrible objects, or operates in a manner analogous to terror, is a source of the sublime; that is, it is productive of the strongest emotion which the mind is capable of feeling" (Edmund Burke, A Philosophical Enquiry into the Sublime and Beautiful 86). As ion hurricanes crackle overhead, the colonists are dwarfed by splintered and shattered trees, sheer rock faces that proclaim reverent awe in the same breath as the prospect of death. These natural phenomena are framed in the widest shots possible, suggesting magnitude that forces the audience to wallow in their own insignificance. Almost the entire film is drenched in darkness, prompting visual probing and wondering, the camera supplying images that suggest far more terrible yet wondrous things just beyond the presence of shadow and the limits of human perception.