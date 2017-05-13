THE CHEETO STANDS ALONE:

What Comey owed Trump is honesty, nothing more or less.





'Jumped the shark" is an overused expression straight out of 1970s situation comedy. It is the most charitable interpretation of the moment President Donald Trump pressed "Tweet" on Friday morning. After nearly four months of the once jaw-dropping novelty of presidential tweeting (the equivalent, in dog years and media exhaustion, of five sit-com seasons), the routine has grown stale, the former reality-TV star apparently out of "don't touch that dial" ideas.