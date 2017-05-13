May 13, 2017
THATCHER-STYLE:
Tom Watson: Labour determined to stop 'Thatcher-style' Tory landslide (Anushka Asthana, 12 May 2017, The Guardian)
Tom Watson has urged voters to back their local Labour MP in order to avoid a "Margaret Thatcher-style" landslide that would make it difficult to hold the Conservatives to account.Labour's deputy leader said the party had a "mountain to climb" over the four weeks until the general election and was lagging behind in the polls with all income groups, including working-class voters.
New Labour was only able to defeat the Tories by getting to their right, just like Bill Clinton with GHWB. Corbyn ain't no Blair.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 13, 2017 6:40 AM