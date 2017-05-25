THANKS,UR!:

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week and the four-week moving average of claims fell to a 44-year low, suggesting further tightening in the labor market. [...]





It was the 116th straight week that claims were below 300,000, a threshold associated with a healthy labor market.





That is the longest such stretch since 1970, when the labor market was smaller. The labor market is near full employment, with the jobless rate at a 10-year low of 4.4 percent.