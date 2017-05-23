May 23, 2017
THANKS UR!:
U.S. delivers patrol boats to Vietnam to deepen security ties (My Pham, 5/23/17, Reuters)
The United States has transferred six patrol boats to the Vietnam coast guard, to help build security cooperation between the two countries, U.S. embassy in Hanoi said in a statement on Tuesday.U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his hope for a stronger relationship with Vietnam, after the Obama administration put ties on a stronger footing amid Vietnam's territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea.
