THANKS UR!:

May 23, 2017

U.S. delivers patrol boats to Vietnam to deepen security ties (My Pham, 5/23/17, Reuters)

The United States has transferred six patrol boats to the Vietnam coast guard, to help build security cooperation between the two countries, U.S. embassy in Hanoi said in a statement on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his hope for a stronger relationship with Vietnam, after the Obama administration put ties on a stronger footing amid Vietnam's territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea.

