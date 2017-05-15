May 15, 2017
THANKS, UR!:
Stocks just did something they haven't done since 1995 (Joe Ciolli , 5/15/17, Business Insider)
Friday marked the 13th straight day that the S&P 500 failed to move more than 0.5% in either direction on a closing basis, the longest such streak since 1995. [...]It's possible investor concerns about the durability of the eight-year bull market has been assuaged by impressive S&P 500 earnings growth. Companies in the index are on pace to see 14% profit expansion for the period, the most since the third quarter of 2011, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Donald essentially inherited an even healthier economy than the one GHWB left Clinton which the latter juiced by approving free trade agreements and cashing in the Peace Dividend.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 15, 2017 9:30 AM