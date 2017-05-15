THANKS, UR:

In their effort to repeal and replace ObamaCare, Senate Republicans appear to have finally landed on a market-based solution that will keep everyone insured: ObamaCare.





Wait, what?





Well, when the House GOP passed its health-care reform bill earlier this month, even most Republican senators considered it too draconian. Among other things, many are reportedly concerned that the bill's flat tax credit to help people afford premiums would leave millions of Americans without coverage. So instead of taking up the House bill at all, Republican senators are starting from scratch and reportedly coalescing around a refundable tax credit that adjusts up and down in response to household income.





This is precisely what ObamaCare already does.