THANKS, DR. STRANGELOVE!:

Talk about unexpected benefits. Without even realizing it, humankind has created an artificial shield around the planet Earth, NASA says--one that could help protect mankind from future catastrophe.





The unexpected barrier, which was detected by NASA's Van Allen probes, was created by the interaction between man-made very low frequency (VLF) radio waves and charged particles in space. NASA says this interplay can, when conditions are right, actually create a de facto barrier that can block high energy particle radiation from hitting the Earth. Or, to put it another way, humanity has raised deflector shields around the entire goddamn planet.