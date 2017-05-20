May 20, 2017
THANKS, DR. STRANGELOVE!:
Humans Accidentally Made an Artificial Barrier Around Earth, NASA Says (WILL SABEL COURTNEY, MAY 19, 2017, The Drive)
Talk about unexpected benefits. Without even realizing it, humankind has created an artificial shield around the planet Earth, NASA says--one that could help protect mankind from future catastrophe.The unexpected barrier, which was detected by NASA's Van Allen probes, was created by the interaction between man-made very low frequency (VLF) radio waves and charged particles in space. NASA says this interplay can, when conditions are right, actually create a de facto barrier that can block high energy particle radiation from hitting the Earth. Or, to put it another way, humanity has raised deflector shields around the entire goddamn planet.
