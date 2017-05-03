May 3, 2017
TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:
Donald Trump's Very Good Idea: Raise the Gas Tax (THE EDITORIAL BOARD, MAY 3, 2017, NY Times)
The federal fuel tax -- 18.4 cents per gallon for gasoline and 24.4 cents for diesel - was supposed to pay to fix and expand the country's roads and transit systems, but Congress has refused to increase it since 1993. Between inflation and the higher fuel economy of cars, the tax is hardly up to the job. Highway-related tax revenue was only $37.4 billion in the 2015 fiscal year.
Use it to offset taxes on income and savings. Use tolls to pay for infrastructure.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 3, 2017 5:59 AM