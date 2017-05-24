Seems to me that, to be a superfood, a food's got to deliver more than nutrients. It has to be cheap, versatile, good-tasting, not too onerous to prepare and not so perishable that you end up tossing it.





It also has to perform on the environmental front. It has to be able to play in the kind of responsible, productive agricultural system we're going to need if we expect to feed almost 10 billion people by 2050.





That's a long list and a tall order. And it is met by one of the most prosaic of foods: oats.





I'd go so far as to say we should all be eating oatmeal for breakfast, pretty much every day. Buy the big canister of rolled oats, which makes 30 servings and is often on sale at my local market for about $3 -- which means oatmeal is 10 cents a bowl. You can get the steel-cut kind if you prefer; they're nutritionally similar, but they cost more and take longer to cook.