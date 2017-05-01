SOMEONE HAS TO LEAD:





Much to the chagrin of Washington diplomats, her remarks often go well beyond the carefully worded scripts crafted by the White House and State Department.





She's warned Syrian President Bashar Assad that "the days of your arrogance and disregard of humanity are over," even as other top aides to President Donald Trump insisted that his fate was a decision for the Syrian people.





She's pushed human rights as a driver of foreign policy just as the Trump administration showed its willingness to work with leaders who have suppressed civil liberties, such as Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egypt's Abdel-Fatah el-Sissi. [...]





In some ways, Haley has been ahead of the curve. Her hints at a change in the Syrian government are now seeping into Trump policies, and the administration has toughened its stance on Russia.