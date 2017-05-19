SO, NOT FAKE?:

The principal source for the rest of this story is, well, me--specifically a long interview I gave to reporter Michael Schmidt on Friday about my conversations with FBI Director James Comey over the last few months, and particularly about one such conversation that took place on March 27 over lunch in Comey's FBI office.





This story breaks hard on the heels of this week's revelation--also by the Times--that Trump had asked Comey to bury the investigation of Gen. Michael Flynn. A few words of elaboration are in order.





I called Schmidt Friday morning after reading his earlier story, which ran the previous evening, about Comey's dinner with President Trump and the President's demands at that dinner for a vow of loyalty. Schmidt had reported that Trump requested that Comey commit to personal loyalty to the President, and that Comey declined, telling the President that he would always have Comey's "honesty." When I read Schmidt's account, I immediately understood certain things Comey had said to me over the previous few months in a different, and frankly more menacing, light. While I am not in the habit of discussing with reporters my confidential communications with friends, I decided that the things Comey had told me needed to be made public.





As I told Schmidt, I did not act in any sense at Comey's request. The information I provided, however, dovetails neatly with the Times's subsequent discovery of the personal confrontation described above between Comey and the President over investigative inquiries and inquiries directly to the Bureau from the White House.





I did this interview on the record because the President that morning was already issuing threatening tweets suggesting that Comey was leaking things, and I didn't want any room for misunderstanding that any kind of leak had taken place with respect to the information I was providing. There was no leak from Comey, no leak from anyone else at the FBI, and no leak from anyone outside of the bureau either--just conversations between friends, the contents of which one friend is now disclosing. For the same reason, I insisted that Schmidt record the conversation and give me a copy of the recording, so that we had a good record of what was said: both what was said by Comey as reported by me, and what was said by me about the conversation. Schmidt and I have had a few clarifying phone calls since then that were not recorded.