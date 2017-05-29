SHOWERING WITH THE ENEMY:

Trump rightly said in his Saudi speech that the vast majority of the victims of Islamist terror are Muslims in the Middle East. And the vast majority of these are victims of ISIS and al-Qaeda. It is these groups that have set up slave markets, beheaded women and children, thrown gays off buildings. What's more, most of the 9/11 hijackers were Saudi. Saudi Arabia is the main funder of jihadi groups in the Middle East. It has for years been sponsoring Wahhabism in Muslim countries.





And Western states know this. Hillary Clinton was well aware of Saudi Arabia's activities, as emails leaked by Wikileaks made clear. Trump knows, too, as shown in some of his pre-presidential tweets criticising the Saudis.