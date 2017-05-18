SHE FIGURED THERE WASN'T ENOUGH SOAP TO GET CLEAN AFTERWARDS:





Kellyanne Conway's Wednesday night interview on Fox News was going to be a big deal.

Fox promoted it ahead of time as the administration's first on-camera reaction to the news about former FBI Director Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel overseeing the federal government's Russia investigation.





But the White House abruptly canceled Conway's appearance, causing Fox host Tucker Carlson to fill the air time by discussing the cancellation. [...]





The change was notable because no members of President Trump's inner circle appeared on TV Wednesday. Conway was going to be the first.