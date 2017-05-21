May 21, 2017
SANCTUARY IS NOT ENOUGH:
Becoming a sanctuary state could help California protect its economy, too (Octavio Blanco, 5/18/17, CNNMoney)
Given the accelerating demand for immigrants--driven by demographics--they'll start asking for better deals. Housing will be an easy get most places.Lawmakers are not only seeking to protect the state's estimated two to three million undocumented immigrants, but also to defend a valuable economic engine. [...]Agricultural workers in particular have become a major backbone of the state's economy. In 2015, California's 76,000 farms and ranches sold $47 billion worth of agricultural products, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture."We would not be the sixth largest economy in the world if not for our immigrant labor force," said California State Controller, Betty Yee. "Our state's economic health relies on the contributions of all Californians."california farm workersNot only do California's undocumented workers fill jobs, but they pay taxes too.In 2014, almost $3.2 billion of California's state and local taxes came from undocumented immigrants, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a Washington D.C.-based research group.Related: Why undocumented immigrants pay taxesLaura Hill, senior fellow at California's Public Policy Institute, said a statewide sanctuary policy would help keep California's economy stable because it would help keep undocumented residents from retreating back into the shadows for fear of being deported.The Public Policy institute has surveyed Californians four times since 2016 on whether there should be a way for undocumented immigrants to stay in the country legally if certain requirements are met. Each time, 82% or more of residents have supported this idea, Hill said.
MORE:
China's Demographic Time Bomb Continues to Tick (Bloomberg News, 5/17/17)
Even after the government cleared the way for couples to have a second child, working women are reluctant to expand their family--or have any children at all.That's according to a new survey by Zhaopin.com, one of the nation's biggest online recruitment websites, which found about 40 percent of working women without children don't want to have any and roughly two thirds of those with a child don't want a second.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 21, 2017 6:49 PM