SANCTUARY IS NOT ENOUGH:

Lawmakers are not only seeking to protect the state's estimated two to three million undocumented immigrants, but also to defend a valuable economic engine. [...]





Agricultural workers in particular have become a major backbone of the state's economy. In 2015, California's 76,000 farms and ranches sold $47 billion worth of agricultural products, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture.





"We would not be the sixth largest economy in the world if not for our immigrant labor force," said California State Controller, Betty Yee. "Our state's economic health relies on the contributions of all Californians."

Not only do California's undocumented workers fill jobs, but they pay taxes too.





In 2014, almost $3.2 billion of California's state and local taxes came from undocumented immigrants, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a Washington D.C.-based research group.

Laura Hill, senior fellow at California's Public Policy Institute, said a statewide sanctuary policy would help keep California's economy stable because it would help keep undocumented residents from retreating back into the shadows for fear of being deported.





The Public Policy institute has surveyed Californians four times since 2016 on whether there should be a way for undocumented immigrants to stay in the country legally if certain requirements are met. Each time, 82% or more of residents have supported this idea, Hill said.



