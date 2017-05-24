REMEMBER THE QUAINT OLD DAYS WHEN "WHY DO THEY HATE?"...:





"Furious" British officials scolded their US counterparts on Wednesday following repeated leaks of shared material about the investigation into the deadly Manchester terror attack.





British Home Secretary Amber Rudd roasted the US Department of Homeland Security and other intelligence branches after the bomber's identity and details of the probe leaked out to US media before British officials felt ready to disclose them.





But shortly after the interior minister complained, The New York Times newspaper again scooped British authorities and other media by publishing photographs from the scene of remnants of the bomb.





The pictures were apparently taken by police investigators and, according to British government ministry sources, leaked by US counterparts they had been shared with.





"We are furious. This is completely unacceptable," a government ministry source said.