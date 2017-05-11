May 11, 2017
REASON WAS JUST THE OPIATE OF THE ELITES:
Pew: Here's How Badly Soviet Atheism Failed in Europe : In 18 nations across Central and Eastern Europe, religion is now essential to national identity. (JEREMY WEBER, 5/10/2017, Christianity Today)
This is how the Pew Research Center summarizes the surge of Christianity in Europe around the fallen Iron Curtain roughly 25 years after the collapse of the Soviet Union."The comeback of religion in a region once dominated by atheist regimes is striking," states Pew in its latest report. Today, only 14 percent of the region's population identify as atheists, agnostics, or "nones." By comparison, 57 percent identify as Orthodox, and another 18 percent as Catholics.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 11, 2017 6:55 AM