REASON WAS JUST THE OPIATE OF THE ELITES:

This is how the Pew Research Center summarizes the surge of Christianity in Europe around the fallen Iron Curtain roughly 25 years after the collapse of the Soviet Union.





"The comeback of religion in a region once dominated by atheist regimes is striking," states Pew in its latest report. Today, only 14 percent of the region's population identify as atheists, agnostics, or "nones." By comparison, 57 percent identify as Orthodox, and another 18 percent as Catholics.