RACISM IN FANCY DRESS:

The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th Circuit is the first appeals court to rule on the revised travel ban, which Trump's administration had hoped would avoid the legal problems that the first version encountered.





In all, ten of the thirteen judges who heard the case voted against the Trump administration. [...]





The government's "asserted national security interest ... appears to be a post hoc, secondary justification for an executive action rooted in religious animus and intended to bar Muslims from this country," wrote the chief judge of the circuit, Roger L. Gregory.





"Congress granted the president broad power to deny entry to aliens, but that power is not absolute," Gregory wrote. "It cannot go unchecked when, as here, the president wields it through an executive edict that stands to cause irreparable harm to individuals across this nation."