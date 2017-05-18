May 18, 2017
RACE TRAITOR:
Consuming Journalism 101 (KEVIN D. WILLIAMSON, May 17, 2017, National Review)
For conservatives, hating the media is a reflex, and sometimes a funny one: Speaking on his "Morning Minute," Sean Hannity once read breathlessly from an Associated Press report on a federal surveillance program, ending with the instinctual harrumph: "The mainstream media won't tell you about that!" There is no media more mainstream than the Associated Press, which is a nonprofit cooperative owned by its member newspapers, television networks, and radio stations. Its reports appear in practically every daily newspaper in the United States, and big scoops like the one that caught Hannity's eye routinely lead front pages from sea to shining sea. The Associated Press has bias problems and some notable competency problems, and, like any organization that does any substantive reporting, it makes errors. But it does not, for the most part, traffic in fiction. [...]Which is to say, a critical eye is warranted. Newspapers, like all the works of men, are imperfect things, and the nation's newspaper editors and television-news producers are very much at fault for the low general level of trust in the media. But they do not traffic wholesale in fiction. All of the cries of "fake news!" in the world are not going to change that.
